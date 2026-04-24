Emperor penguins (Aptenodytes forsteri) with chicks on the sea ice at Snow Hill Island in the Weddell Sea in Antarctica. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Who doesn’t enjoy watching these lovable creatures? AND they get their own day to be celebrated! 🐧🐧

PENGUINS!

On World Penguin Day we raise awareness for penguin conservation and protection of their natural habitats.

The date (April 25th) coincides with the annual northward migration of the Adélie penguins.

Penguins face many challenges like climate change, overfishing, and pollution.

They are celebrated globally on this day with educational activities, fundraising, and increased advocacy for ocean conservation.

#WorldPenguinDay