World Laughter Day

Girlfriends (opolja - stock.adobe.com)
By Kristy Knight
#WorldLaughterDay is Sunday, May 3rd!
This is an annual event celebrated worldwide to raise awareness about laughter - and its many healing benefits!!
Did you know that there are several community groups around the world who regularly practice comedy that promote wellness and overall well-being?
Join us in celebrating this special day:
Have a good laugh
Go to a comedy club
Become a Comedian
Start a Joke Jar (and get the whole family involved)
Learn to Laugh at Yourself (helping to be more vulnerable and more authentic)
Enjoy the day with a smile and a chuckle! 😄🤣

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