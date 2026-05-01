World Laughter Day

#WorldLaughterDay is Sunday, May 3rd!This is an annual event celebrated worldwide to raise awareness about laughter - and its many healing benefits!! Did you know that there are several community groups around the world who regularly practice comedy that promote wellness and overall well-being?Join us in celebrating this special day:Have a good laugh Go to a comedy clubBecome a Comedian Start a Joke Jar (and get the whole family involved) Learn to Laugh at Yourself (helping to be more vulnerable and more authentic)Enjoy the day with a smile and a chuckle! 😄🤣