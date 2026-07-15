World EMOJI Day!😄

It’s a global celebration on July 17!

And fun fact - this date was chosen because it’s the exact date displayed on the standard calendar emoji!!!

The day has evolved beyond a fun way to communicate exclusively in emojis, to a major cultural event.

Get ready for some announcements to be made? Maybe. Tech companies and major brands often use this time to announce new emoji additions or launch interactive marketing campaigns!

What are you favorite emojis to use? Do you use them a lot when texting with friends? AND AT WORK???

😄🙃😁