What’s Good - Car Free Day

Get out your bikes, scooters, skateboards.. or just plan to walk to places on September 26, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

That’s when World Car Free Day is, and Tampa is joining over 2,000 cities in 46 countries to celebrate it!

It’s the fourth annual celebration and your chance to participate. Explore Tampa with others in a fun, active, and car-free way!

So far, there will be events in:

Westshore at Midtown Tampa, Downtown at Meacham Urban Farm, and Ybor City at Centennial Park with giveaways, food trucks, art, live music and more.

Find out more HERE: World Car Free Day

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