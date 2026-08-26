The Wonderful Dolly Parton

I think we may all have a story about Dolly Parton..

Why we loved her so much and how she inspired our lives.

She was kind, generous, optimistic, talented in SO MANY WAYS on screen, on stage, on paper (her songwriting) and I believe we can all agree that she had the best quotes! They all seemed to come from a place of authenticity. She was true to herself and said many times she knew who she was.

We will miss Dolly so much.💔 And always love her.

AND apparently there is a song of Dolly’s that (per her request) will be released on her 100th Birthday.

In the year 2046.

Find out more HERE: Dolly Parton