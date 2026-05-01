With the Kentucky Derby here tomorrow, ever wonder how the horses get their names? Excited for “the greatest two minutes in sports?”

There’s plenty locally to keep us busy over the weekend... but maybe you’re content on hanging at home or out with friends, checking out The Kentucky Derby on tv!

“The Run for the Roses” thunders in tomorrow, and if the horses don’t grab your attention, their names definitely will. From “Renegade” to “Litmus Test,” “Right to Party,” and the cheerful “So Happy,” this year’s lineup reads more like a playlist than a program.

There’s even “Further Ado,” which, if scratched, sets up the most dad-joke-worthy headline in racing history: the Derby will proceed without Further Ado... ba-dum-tss!

But those quirky names aren’t just random bursts of creativity, they’re governed by surprisingly strict rules. Many names are inspired by a horse’s lineage, but the powers that be draw the line at anything too long, too numeric, too derivative, or too controversial.

You won’t see names over 18 characters, anything made entirely of initials or numbers, or references to real people without permission. Past champions’ names are off-limits and forget anything remotely offensive, or even mildly questionable.

In a sport built on tradition and prestige, even the fun has boundaries… which somehow makes the clever names that do make it through even more impressive!

Read more here ➡️ BroBible/Jockey Club