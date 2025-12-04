Will you keep your New Year’s resolution this coming year? Less than 1 in 5 even made one in 2025!

If you made a health or fitness New Year’s resolution back in January… congratulations, you’ve officially reached the home stretch!

And by “home stretch,” I mean the part where we all look around and go, “Wait… did anyone actually keep theirs?” Because according to a new report, only 18% of American adults even made a resolution for 2025 — way down from 38% last year.

And of the brave few who did? Half already tapped out, and nearly 50% didn’t even survive six months. The biggest culprit? A good old-fashioned case of losing steam… which honestly feels like the most relatable fitness update of all time.

But here’s the part that might actually save next year’s resolution before it’s even born: it all comes down to lifestyle. Experts say if your resolution doesn’t match your values or long-term goals, it’s basically like trying to run a marathon in flip-flops — you’re not getting far.

So instead of treating health changes like temporary chores (“Fine, I’ll walk 10,000 steps a day until it’s 95 outside again!”), approach them like genuine, permanent upgrades. Want to eat healthier? Make it part of your identity. Want to exercise more? Do things you actually like.

Turns out the secret to not giving up… is deciding you’re not going back. Imagine that!

