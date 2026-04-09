Why did CNN try to kill off Michael J Fox?🤦🏻 How does this happen?

Actor Michael J. Fox speaks during a "Back to the Future Reunion" panel at New York Comic Con on October 8, 2022, in New York City.

It’s a strange reality of modern media: the biggest stars often have their memorials written long before they’re actually needed. Still, that behind-the-scenes practice became uncomfortably public this week when CNN accidentally published a premature tribute to Michael J. Fox, complete with a video package, before quickly taking it down.

The network later apologized, calling it an error, while Fox’s representative reassured fans that the beloved actor is “doing great” and had just appeared at PaleyFest days earlier.

The incident highlights both the efficiency and the risk of today’s 24/7 news cycle. While it’s standard for outlets to prepare obituaries in advance, moments like this blur the line between preparation and insensitivity.

For fans, it was a jarring reminder of how deeply admired figures like Fox are, and how unready the public is to say goodbye. For media organizations, it’s a cautionary tale: being first should never come at the cost of being right!

Read more here ➡️ TMZ