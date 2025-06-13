Who’s YOUR favorite TV Dad?

With Father’s Day on Sunday, Home Improvement’s Tim “The Toolman” Taylor leads the pack in a new survey

Through the years Tim Allen attends the premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4" on June 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
By Mike Kruz

With Father’s Day on Sunday, TV dads have a special place in our hearts too!

Roku polled hundreds of users to find out who our favorite small screen dads are. Tim Allen’s Tim “the Toolman” Taylor from Home Improvement ruled the roost!

Check out some of the tallies below...

The Top TV Dads Overall

  1. Tim Taylor (Home Improvement)
  2. Gomez Addams (The Addams Family)
  3. Al Bundy (Married... with Children)
  4. Red Forman (That ’70s Show)
  5. Phil Dunphy (Modern Family)

Top “Vintage” TV Dads (from pre-2000s)

  1. Tim Taylor (Home Improvement)
  2. Gomez Addams (The Addams Family)
  3. Al Bundy (Married... with Children)
  4. Mike Brady (The Brady Bunch)
  5. Homer Simpson (The Simpsons)

Top “Modern” TV Dads (from 2000s on)

  1. Red Forman (That 70s Show)
  2. Phil Dunphy (Modern Family)
  3. Hank Hill (King of the Hill)
  4. Jack Pearson (This Is Us)
  5. George Lopez (George Lopez)

