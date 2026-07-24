Who’s easier to travel with? Toddlers or the grandparents?

So, are you heading out on that family vacation with everyone involved this weekend? If you’ve got little kids, you know the real vacation MVP isn’t the hotel pool... it’s Grandma and Grandpa!

They’re built-in babysitters, snack distributors, and somehow the kids always listen to them.

But here’s the twist: a new Business Insider article argues traveling with grandparents can actually be tougher than traveling with toddlers! One guy surprised his 78-year-old parents with a trip to Tokyo and found they couldn’t navigate the trains, struggled ordering food and every “quick” 15-minute break somehow turned into an hour... especially if there was free Wi-Fi. He joked they acted just like teenagers!

The good news? Unlike toddlers, they actually thanked him afterward. So maybe the secret to a great family vacation is packing patience... for every generation!

Read more here ➡️ Business Insider