Who needs these “4 commandments for eating on an airplane”? These rules from an etiquette expert honestly make a lot of sense

We’ve all been there before, or at least I have. Got everything needed for a flight, packed, through TSA, boarded and ready to recline, throw on my sleep mask and catch a few z’s so I’m well-rested when I get to my destination!

Then, I hear tin foil being undone at the seat next to me and the smell of a tuna fish sandwich about to be eaten.

Yeahhh... not the best choice for “airplane food”! In fact, an etiquette expert has just released her list of the "Four Commandments for Eating on an Airplane".

Here goes nothing...

1. Thou Shalt Not Eat Smelly Foods. No tuna, no garlic or onion, no hard-boiled eggs, or strong cheeses. Absolutely no fish or seafood (See number 3 too)!

2. Thou Shalt Not Eat Messy Foods. Think... ribs, powdered doughnuts, spaghetti, chili dogs, nachos and sloppy joes.

3. Thou Shalt Not Eat Foods with Allergens. There’s a reason they don’t serve peanuts on flights anymore. Stuff like this would be safer for everyone if it was consumed in an area with open air.

4. Thou Shalt Not Overindulge. The expert says, “Overindulging in alcohol can be a nuisance in itself, plus alcohol can dehydrate you and amplify the effects of the altitude.” If you have a LONG layover or delay, it can be tempting to hit the airport bar, but limit yourself! You’ll save a bunch of money and a lot of grief later if there’s turbulence!

But what foods are best? Think dried or fresh fruit, crackers, chips, pretzels, a meat and cheese snack pack, hummus and vegetables, a muffin or a granola or protein bar. Basically, ALL the stuff many of these airlines will serve you... for an extra fee!

Source and read more here ➡️ All Recipes