Who Almost Played ANDY SACHS!?

If you love the movie, The Devil Wears Prada. And now, the sequel of course! Can you imagine anyone else playing the role of Andy Sachs? Anne Hathaway was AMAZING in the role! So it makes it hard to believe that 7 other actresses almost played that role.
Let’s imagine for a moment that one of these ladies took the role. Which one(s) do you think would have done well?
Rachel McAdams
Juliette Lewis
Claire Danes
Kate Hudson
Kirsten Dunst
Natalie Portman
Scarlett Johansson
Anne Hathaway discusses it HERE: