Who Almost Played ANDY SACHS!?

Meryl Streep, from left, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

If you love the movie, The Devil Wears Prada. And now, the sequel of course! Can you imagine anyone else playing the role of Andy Sachs? Anne Hathaway was AMAZING in the role! So it makes it hard to believe that 7 other actresses almost played that role.

Let’s imagine for a moment that one of these ladies took the role. Which one(s) do you think would have done well?

Rachel McAdams

Juliette Lewis

Claire Danes

Kate Hudson

Kirsten Dunst

Natalie Portman

Scarlett Johansson

Anne Hathaway discusses it HERE:

Anne Hathaway’s Thoughts On The Role