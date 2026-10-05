Whiz wit’... assault charges? This is NOT how to treat another human being... nor a delicious Pat’s cheesesteak!

A bad restaurant review is one thing. Launching your lunch at an employee? That’s another!

According to the report, a man threw a cheesesteak at a worker at Philadelphia’s Pat’s King of Steaks (“Whiz Wit!”), filmed the incident and ran off. The employee is reportedly okay, and the restaurant is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges.

Workers suspect it may have been a stunt for social media.

Here’s my review: zero stars for manners, five stars for wasting a perfectly amazing cheesesteak! If you want attention, try leaving a tip.

Check out the surveillance footage and more below ⬇️⬇️