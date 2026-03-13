Whitney Houston - The Bodyguard

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 27: Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem before a game with the New York Giants taking on the Buffalo Bills prior to Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Giants won 20-19. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Since we’re doing a movie weekend AND I’m featuring Whitney Houston today in my Double Feature Friday segment - I thought it would be fun to pass along some info:

It was Kevin Costner’s idea to make the first few lines of I Will Always Love You acapella in the movie - to add significance to the weight of the goodbye/apology at the end of the film.

Whitney Houston never won an Oscar. WOW. I had to look that one up, twice. Of course, she won Grammys, AMAs, and more, but not an Oscar.

You’ll be able to hear Whitney songs from movies THIS WEEKEND on 105.5 The Dove’s Movie Weekend!