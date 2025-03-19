Which dog breeds are most popular?

American Kennel Society has French Bulldogs topping the list for a 3rd straight year

French bulldog
By Mike Kruz

Everywhere I turn, I seem to see one particular breed of dog!

French bulldog is again America’s most popular, landing the top spot for the third year in a row, according to a new report from the American Kennel Club.

In 2022, the Frenchie took the top spot from the Labrador retriever, the previous number one for 31 years.

Labs are still the second-most popular breed in the U.S., followed by the golden retriever.

Of course, there are SO MANY amazing doggos of ALL breeds to check out at the Humane Society and we encourage you to adopt!

Read more about the findings here ➡️ American Kennel Club

