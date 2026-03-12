When’s the last time you saw a movie in a theater? Looks like just over half of us have been in the past year

With the Oscars coming up this Sunday, it raises a simple question: When’s the last time you saw a movie in a theater?

A survey last summer found that just over half of Americans (53%) had been to a movie theater within the past year. Not surprisingly, age plays a role. About 67% of adults ages 18 to 29 said they’d gone to the movies recently, compared to just 39% of people over 65.

The movie business is still climbing its way back after the 2020 shutdowns. Last year, theaters sold more than $9 billion in tickets, which sounds impressive… until you realize the industry used to pull in $14 to $16 billion annually in the 2000s and 2010s.

Streaming may be convenient, but there’s still something about the popcorn, the giant screen, and that “quiet your phone” moment that hits different. So be honest… when’s the last time you actually went to a movie theater? 🍿🎬

