When’s the last time you updated your dating profile pic? Don’t want to be unintentionally catfishing a potential match!

Let’s be honest... our appearances tend to change over time, but does your dating app profile reflect this?

According to a poll of 3,700 users of the dating app Hily, more than half say they’ve been on a date with someone who looked different than their dating photos.

In fact, nearly 2/3 (62%) of millennials have ended a date early or turned down a second one because a match didn’t look like their photos at all.

Sooo... find that photographer friend of yours and bribe them with free dinner or something. It’s time to do a photoshoot and update those pics!

Read more ➡️ Hily