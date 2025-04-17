When’s the last time you updated your dating profile pic?

Don’t want to be unintentionally catfishing a potential match!

dating pics
By Mike Kruz

Let’s be honest... our appearances tend to change over time, but does your dating app profile reflect this?

According to a poll of 3,700 users of the dating app Hily, more than half say they’ve been on a date with someone who looked different than their dating photos.

In fact, nearly 2/3 (62%) of millennials have ended a date early or turned down a second one because a match didn’t look like their photos at all.

Sooo... find that photographer friend of yours and bribe them with free dinner or something. It’s time to do a photoshoot and update those pics!

Read more ➡️ Hily

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!