When tracking your sleep leads to less...

Are you suffering from orthosomnia? Read more below...

Older man wearing smartwatch medical pill reminder application icon on screen. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Mike Kruz

Think your smartwatch is helping you sleep better? …it might actually be doing the opposite.

A new study out of Norway found that while sleep tracking apps are super popular, they don’t always improve your sleep, and for some people, they can make it worse.

There’s even a name for it: “orthosomnia.” That’s when you get so obsessed with perfect sleep stats… it actually stresses you out.

In the study, nearly 1 in 5 people said their tracker made them more worried, and younger adults felt it the most. If you already deal with insomnia? The effects can hit even harder.

Bottom line? Tracking your sleep can be helpful… just don’t lose sleep trying to make it perfect!!

Read more here ➡️ Study Finds

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

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