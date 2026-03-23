When tracking your sleep leads to less... Are you suffering from orthosomnia? Read more below...

Think your smartwatch is helping you sleep better? …it might actually be doing the opposite.

A new study out of Norway found that while sleep tracking apps are super popular, they don’t always improve your sleep, and for some people, they can make it worse.

There’s even a name for it: “orthosomnia.” That’s when you get so obsessed with perfect sleep stats… it actually stresses you out.

In the study, nearly 1 in 5 people said their tracker made them more worried, and younger adults felt it the most. If you already deal with insomnia? The effects can hit even harder.

Bottom line? Tracking your sleep can be helpful… just don’t lose sleep trying to make it perfect!!

Read more here ➡️ Study Finds