When did you last write a handwritten personal letter?

That was the question posed in a recent YouGov poll and for most of us... it’s been as much as a decade or longer!

Think about all the e-mails we are constantly firing off and I guess it makes sense. In fact, 1 in 5 Gen Z’ers say they’ve NEVER handwritten a letter.

I think it’s about time we made the effort to send one to a loved one... do postcards count?