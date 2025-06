When Dad Says He Doesn’t Want Anything..

Sommsation guides you in choosing the right wine for a Father’s Day gift, from classic reds to refreshing whites and celebratory sparklers.

Then, you start to dig around and find ideas!!

And these are some good ones. And some fun ones.

I like the “BOOK OF UNUSUAL KNOWLEDGE!”

That’s got to be interesting to look through! LOL

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!

More ideas HERE: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g27116208/best-gifts-for-dads/