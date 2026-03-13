What’s YOUR favorite nostagic scent? Reddit has a list of smells that bring us back to the ‘90s!

If you grew up in the ‘90s, the music was iconic... From grunge to boy bands and everything in between, but let’s be honest: the smells were just as unforgettable!

One whiff of something random today and suddenly you’re back in a classroom trading stickers or hanging out at the mall.

A new ranking of the most nostalgic ‘90s scents proves that memory isn’t just tied to soundtracks… it’s tied to scratch-and-sniff stickers and fruit-scented everything.

Think about it: the unmistakable aroma of Play-Doh, the sugary blast from a roll of Bubble Tape, or those glorious Mr. Sketch markers that every kid seemed to take a whiff of in art class.

Toss in Lip Smackers, the fruity plastic scent of Strawberry Shortcake dolls and the mall-perfume cloud of Bath & Body Works, and you’ve basically bottled the entire decade.

Sure, some of those scents were a little… chemical-y. But one thing is certain: if the ‘90s had an official smell, it was somewhere between fruit punch, plastic toys and pure nostalgia! 🕺✨

Check out the story here ➡️ Ranker