What’s YOUR favorite nostagic scent?

If you grew up in the ‘90s, the music was iconic... From grunge to boy bands and everything in between, but let’s be honest: the smells were just as unforgettable!
One whiff of something random today and suddenly you’re back in a classroom trading stickers or hanging out at the mall.
A new ranking of the most nostalgic ‘90s scents proves that memory isn’t just tied to soundtracks… it’s tied to scratch-and-sniff stickers and fruit-scented everything.
Think about it: the unmistakable aroma of Play-Doh, the sugary blast from a roll of Bubble Tape, or those glorious Mr. Sketch markers that every kid seemed to take a whiff of in art class.
Toss in Lip Smackers, the fruity plastic scent of Strawberry Shortcake dolls and the mall-perfume cloud of Bath & Body Works, and you’ve basically bottled the entire decade.
Sure, some of those scents were a little… chemical-y. But one thing is certain: if the ‘90s had an official smell, it was somewhere between fruit punch, plastic toys and pure nostalgia! 🕺✨
Check out the story here ➡️ Ranker