What’s the STRANGEST thing your dog has ever eaten?

If you’ve ever owned a dog, you’ve probably had that moment of panic when you spot them chewing on something suspicious and shout, “What are you eating?!”
Dogs seem to have a special talent for finding—and swallowing—the most unexpected things. While some adventures end with a funny story, others end with an expensive trip to the veterinarian.
Some of the strangest items dogs have reportedly eaten include:
- More than two pounds of sand in a single sitting
- Part of a boat floor
- Every lawn sprinkler in a garden
- Two entire wasp nests
- Several tampons
- Reading glasses
- A driver’s license
- A TV remote
- Even the F11 key from a keyboard
While these stories may sound unbelievable, they serve as a reminder that dogs are naturally curious and don’t always make the best dining choices. Keeping dangerous objects out of reach can help prevent a scary situation—and save you a costly vet bill.
So the next time your dog is quietly chewing in the corner, it might be worth taking a closer look!
Read more ➡️ The Guardian