What’s the STRANGEST thing your dog has ever eaten?

Make a Dog's Day Happy friends having healthy pic nic breakfast at countryside farm house - Young people millennials with cute dog having fun together outdoors at garden party - Food and beverage lifestyle concept (Mirko Vitali - stock.adobe.com)
By Mike Kruz

If you’ve ever owned a dog, you’ve probably had that moment of panic when you spot them chewing on something suspicious and shout, “What are you eating?!”

Dogs seem to have a special talent for finding—and swallowing—the most unexpected things. While some adventures end with a funny story, others end with an expensive trip to the veterinarian.

Some of the strangest items dogs have reportedly eaten include:

  • More than two pounds of sand in a single sitting
  • Part of a boat floor
  • Every lawn sprinkler in a garden
  • Two entire wasp nests
  • Several tampons
  • Reading glasses
  • A driver’s license
  • A TV remote
  • Even the F11 key from a keyboard

While these stories may sound unbelievable, they serve as a reminder that dogs are naturally curious and don’t always make the best dining choices. Keeping dangerous objects out of reach can help prevent a scary situation—and save you a costly vet bill.

So the next time your dog is quietly chewing in the corner, it might be worth taking a closer look!

Read more ➡️ The Guardian

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

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