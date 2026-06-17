What’s the STRANGEST thing your dog has ever eaten?

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If you’ve ever owned a dog, you’ve probably had that moment of panic when you spot them chewing on something suspicious and shout, “What are you eating?!”

Dogs seem to have a special talent for finding—and swallowing—the most unexpected things. While some adventures end with a funny story, others end with an expensive trip to the veterinarian.

Some of the strangest items dogs have reportedly eaten include:

More than two pounds of sand in a single sitting

Part of a boat floor

Every lawn sprinkler in a garden

Two entire wasp nests

Several tampons

Reading glasses

A driver’s license

A TV remote

Even the F11 key from a keyboard

While these stories may sound unbelievable, they serve as a reminder that dogs are naturally curious and don’t always make the best dining choices. Keeping dangerous objects out of reach can help prevent a scary situation—and save you a costly vet bill.

So the next time your dog is quietly chewing in the corner, it might be worth taking a closer look!