What’s our most popular Halloween candy?

Looks like a new contender might be tops, according to some new data

Halloween candy
By Mike Kruz

Halloween may still be weeks away, but candy season is already in full swing—and DoorDash just dropped its Tricks, Treats & Trends report with some sweet surprises.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups still wore the crown as America’s most popular Halloween candy last year, topping the charts in 14 states. But there’s a new contender bubbling up in the cauldron: Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme, which could become 2025’s top treat based on early fall orders.

And if you grew up in the ‘90s, get ready for a sugar rush of nostalgia—Baby Bottle Pops are back with a jaw-dropping 641% spike in orders, alongside sour classics like Warheads, Lemonheads and even grandma-approved Strawberry Bon Bons making a candy-coated comeback. Love it!

Not all the trends are sweet, though. Raisins—the Halloween handout most kids dreaded—actually saw a shocking 522% surge last year, proving that maybe we’ve all finally grown up (or at least learned to bake with them). Meanwhile, holiday pranks like egging houses and TP-ing trees seem to be fading, with eggs and toilet paper sales barely budging during Halloween week.

Still, whether you’re Team Reese’s, Team Cookies ‘N’ Creme, or Team “I secretly like candy corn,” one thing’s clear: Halloween candy season is alive, well and maybe just a little retro this year! 🍬👻

Dive deeper into that candy bowl here ➡️ DoorDash

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

