What’s in a name? Well... find out the most popular baby names here! Looks like the trends on the British-sounding names continue

America’s baby-name obsession is officially stuck on repeat!

For the SEVENTH straight year, Olivia and Liam topped the list of the most popular baby names in the country. Apparently, parents nationwide looked at tiny newborns and collectively said, “Yep… definitely a Liam.”

Charlotte bumped Emma out of the #2 spot for girls after a six-year reign, while the boys’ top four names — Liam, Noah, Oliver and Theodore — didn’t change at all from last year.

But not every parent is playing it safe. Some of the fastest-rising names are giving major main-character energy, including Kasai, which means “fire” in Japanese and Swahili, and Klarity — yes, with a “K.”

With 3.6 million babies born in the U.S. in 2025, one thing is clear: whether you go classic or creative, a name says a lot before a kid even says their first word!

Read more here ➡️ SSA/NY Post and see more below!