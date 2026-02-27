What’s the most annoying thing a car passenger can do? I’m sure some ride share drivers would love to chime in!

If someone gives you a ride, there’s one simple rule: don’t act like you own the car!

A new poll found the most annoying passenger habits, and surprise… backseat driving is Public Enemy #1, with 42% saying it drives them crazy. Leaving trash behind, complaining about how they drive, eating messy or smelly food and randomly yelling “WATCH OUT!” when nothing’s wrong also made the list.

And yes—putting your feet on the dashboard is still a hard no unless you’re trying to test the driver’s blood pressure.

Another major violation? Touching the radio without asking. You should never, ever change it from our station, by the way!

Nearly 30% said changing the station is infuriating… and honestly, if you switch away from someone’s favorite preset, that’s personal.

Slamming doors, shouting “brake!” when the car is already stopping and loud phone calls didn’t help either.

The poll found the average driver can tolerate an annoying passenger for exactly 13 minutes and 12 seconds… which explains why some people suddenly remember they have “somewhere else to be.”

