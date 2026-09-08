What’s Good - Film In Florida

Actor Tom Hanks arrives at Universal Home Studio's 35 Anniversary salute and DVD release of "Apollo 13" at the California Science Center's IMAX Theater on March 22, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Think about all the huge movies that have been filmed in Florida... Apollo 13, Caddyshack, My Girl, The Birdcage, Godfather 2, and soooo many more!

There’s a new exhibit coming to the Tampa Bay History Center called Cinema in the Sunshine State starting Sept 19th, and it’s supposed to be really cool to check out!

Starting in the early years as a rival to California bringing movies like Tarzan, Esther Williams, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon to the big screen.

See original posters and lobby cards spanning the 1920s - to today! And experience how filmmakers transformed Florida’s landscapes into scenes of adventure!

Starts Sept 19th at The Tampa Bay History Center.