What’s Good - Cuddle Clinic

A Scout in Minnesota collected more than a thousand stuffed animal toys and donated them to a local police department.

Lots of fun happening this weekend at The Florida Aquarium!

CUDDLE CLINIC is Saturday/Sunday (August 22nd & 23rd) from 9am-5pm each day. Kids of all ages can bring their favorite stuffed animal or plushie for the cutest check up around!

They’ll get a comprehensive “check-up” with x-rays, dental exams, nutrition assessments, vision tests, and more.

Not only will the event be really sweet and adorable, but it teaches kids about healthcare for both animals and humans.

Find out more HERE: Cuddle Clinic

*Featured on What’s Good in Tampa Bay! Listen weekdays at 6:10am and 8:40am for feel good stories and events!