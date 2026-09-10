What’s Good - Cigar City Cinema

It's A Wonderful Life at the Tampa Theatre

The historic Tampa Theatre will be celebrating 100 YEARS in October! Can you believe it? In honor of this amazing anniversary, the Henry B Plant Museum at University of Tampa has its own celebration of history going on..

Starting October 3rd and running through Feb 28th, a special exhibit at the Henry B. Plant Museum will bring to life the early years of film in Tampa!

The exhibit is called Cigar City Cinema: Tampa Goes to the Movies, and it covers the years between 1897-1936!

During the Golden Age of Hollywood. ⭐

Dating back to short films that were shown at the Tampa Bay Casino - to the building of Tampa Theatre.

Find out how you can enjoy this amazing exhibit HERE:

Cigar City Cinema