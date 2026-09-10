What’s Good - Cigar City Cinema

Ann-Ventures It's A Wonderful Life at the Tampa Theatre
By Kristy Knight

The historic Tampa Theatre will be celebrating 100 YEARS in October! Can you believe it? In honor of this amazing anniversary, the Henry B Plant Museum at University of Tampa has its own celebration of history going on..

Starting October 3rd and running through Feb 28th, a special exhibit at the Henry B. Plant Museum will bring to life the early years of film in Tampa!

The exhibit is called Cigar City Cinema: Tampa Goes to the Movies, and it covers the years between 1897-1936!

During the Golden Age of Hollywood. ⭐

Dating back to short films that were shown at the Tampa Bay Casino - to the building of Tampa Theatre.

Find out how you can enjoy this amazing exhibit HERE:

Cigar City Cinema

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