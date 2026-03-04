What’s the craziest excuse you’ve used to cut out of work? This internet forum is filled with some great ones!

We’ve all heard some pretty wild excuses for leaving work early… but the internet ( Reddit , specifically) may have officially found the hall of fame!

People online are sharing the most ridiculous excuses coworkers have used, like someone claiming they had to rush home because their dog locked their son out of the house, or another who called out because their reflection looked “judgy” that morning and they needed a mental-health day to repair their relationship with the mirror.

Other favorites include a cat having an existential crisis, a goldfish that was somehow drowning and a guy who bailed from a meeting because a squirrel fell down his chimney during a work-from-home call.

But the sneakiest move might be the classic line: “I have a casserole in the oven.” Apparently you just check your watch, say it with confidence… and leave.

Honestly, at that point the boss probably just lets you go out of pure curiosity. Be prepared to write a report on the incident when you return to work!

Get all the details here ➡️ Buzzfeed