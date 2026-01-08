What was socially acceptable in the 1990s but not in 2025? Another great discussion giving us all the nostalgia feels on Reddit

If you ever find yourself saying, “We survived the ’90s and somehow turned out… mostly fine,” this one’s for you!

It’s “Throwback Thursday” and a Reddit thread is blowing up asking what used to be totally normal back then but would absolutely not fly today—and wow, the nostalgia hits hard.

Like not being reachable at all times. You left the house, nobody could text you, track you, or panic if you didn’t respond in 90 seconds. Wild.

Or smoking in restaurants—actual smoking sections in Burger King, where your Whopper came with a side of secondhand smoke and zero concern for your lungs.

But topping the list—and it feels right to end here—is showing up at someone’s house completely unannounced. No text. No call. Just vibes. You knocked, they answered, and somehow… they were happy to see you. Imagine that energy today.

Which is why this moment perfectly sets up Sebastian Maniscalco’s now-legendary bit about people casually popping by in the ’90s like it was no big deal.

Watch it, laugh and recall times that were WAY simpler!