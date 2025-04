What was the last book YOU read? Happy World Book Day! Does an audiobook count?

Happy World Book Day! 📚

So, what’s the last book you read?

For me, it was the The Tao of Pooh by Benjamin Hoff, although it was an audiobook (does that count?)...

A new poll finds for 1/3 of us, it’s been at least a YEAR since we last read a book, but almost 2/3 of us would like to read more!

Seems to be a matter of needing more time in a day... but, what if we took away the 5 streaming services you’re paying for? 🤔

Read more about our reading habits, or lack thereof ➡️ HERE!