What sentence or quote changed YOUR outlook on life?

We all need some inspiration from time-to-time

Be the good in the world
By Mike Kruz

Sometimes, all it takes is one perfectly timed sentence to flip your entire outlook like a light switch! 💡

BuzzFeed asked readers to share the one line that shifted their mindset forever — and the answers are raw, wise and wildly relatable.

From “Everyone you meet knows something that you don’t” to “Stop watering dead and fake plants,” — these one-liners are like little truth bombs, blowing up the mental roadblocks we didn’t even know we had.

One person was stuck on finishing college later in life, until a friend said, “But you’re still going to be 50 anyway.” (Mic 🎤 drop.)

Another recalled their mom’s advice: “Don’t borrow trouble” — because why stress about a disaster that hasn’t even RSVP’d?

Whether it’s choosing strength over struggle during a workout, remembering to give people their roses while they’re with us, or realizing that not making a change is its own choice, these quotes are proof that sometimes the right words come when you need them most — even if it’s from a stranger on the internet!

For even more click here ➡️ BuzzFeed

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!