What “red flag” do you secretly find attractive?

We all seem to have at least one!

dating red flags
By Mike Kruz

Red Flags... but Make It Romantic?

We’ve all had that one person who should’ve come with a WARNING label — yet somehow, that was part of the appeal!

A new Reddit thread’s gone viral for exposing the red flags people secretly find attractive and let’s just say it’s chaos with a capital C. From “I love when they’re insultingly honest” to “I’m weirdly into religious nuts” — turns out, some of us are into a little danger with our desire. My personal favorite confession? “Trauma dumping on the first date can be fun.” Okay, Freud, calm down!

Toxic, but make it charming.

Fans admitted they can’t resist arrogance (“it’s thrilling!”), jealousy (“it means they care!”) and even being insulted creatively (“say it with sarcasm!”).

So maybe those “red flags” are more like... romantic stop signs we blow right past. Let’s be honest — if passion’s a fire, a little toxicity is the gasoline. Just try not to get burned, okay?!

Source➡️BuzzFeed

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!