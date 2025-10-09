What “red flag” do you secretly find attractive? We all seem to have at least one!

Red Flags... but Make It Romantic?

We’ve all had that one person who should’ve come with a WARNING label — yet somehow, that was part of the appeal!

A new Reddit thread’s gone viral for exposing the red flags people secretly find attractive and let’s just say it’s chaos with a capital C. From “I love when they’re insultingly honest” to “I’m weirdly into religious nuts” — turns out, some of us are into a little danger with our desire. My personal favorite confession? “Trauma dumping on the first date can be fun.” Okay, Freud, calm down!

Toxic, but make it charming.

Fans admitted they can’t resist arrogance (“it’s thrilling!”), jealousy (“it means they care!”) and even being insulted creatively (“say it with sarcasm!”).

So maybe those “red flags” are more like... romantic stop signs we blow right past. Let’s be honest — if passion’s a fire, a little toxicity is the gasoline. Just try not to get burned, okay?!

Source➡️BuzzFeed