What do you wish you knew when you were 30?

A woman who’s coming up on her 70th birthday is going viral with advice on things she wished she knew at age 30.
In the TikTok video (below), she says her biggest piece of advice is to not worry so much about what others think, because, “people aren’t thinking about you as much as you think they are.”
The “Golden Years Guidance” woman adds, “live your life for you, not for them.” Good advice.
Read more here ➡️ Newsweek
@foxandfawnwhalley
The main thing I wish I’d known at 30! It would have saved me so many sleepless nights. Thank goodness I realised by the time I was 40 that the time I had spent worrying was all wasted. I could then get on with the life I wanted to lead. #foxandfawnwhalley #lifeadvice #thingsiwishiknew #overthinking #confidencetips #70andthriving #tiktokover60♬ original sound - Golden Years Guidance