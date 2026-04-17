What are YOU spending YOUR tax refund on? Are you getting one?

What are you spending your tax refund on? Are you even getting one? Check out the following stats...
A new survey says 69% of Americans are getting a refund this year, and while it might feel like “found money,” most people say they’re trying to be smart with it.
About a third are putting it straight into savings, 20% are paying down debt and others are covering everyday necessities or even investing for the future. On average, refunds are around $3,500... so it’s not nothing... and more than what I got!
That said, not everyone is all business, as about 6% admit they’re planning to splurge on something fun. And honestly, there’s a balance. Whether you’re being responsible or treating yourself a little, it all depends on your situation... and maybe how much of that refund you actually get.
Read more at the following link ➡️ Experian