What are YOU spending YOUR tax refund on? Are you getting one? Sounds like we’ve gotten smarter over the years!

FILE PHOTO: The IRS has released new tax brackets for the 2026 tax year to be paid in 2027.

What are you spending your tax refund on? Are you even getting one? Check out the following stats...

A new survey says 69% of Americans are getting a refund this year, and while it might feel like “found money,” most people say they’re trying to be smart with it.

About a third are putting it straight into savings, 20% are paying down debt and others are covering everyday necessities or even investing for the future. On average, refunds are around $3,500... so it’s not nothing... and more than what I got!

That said, not everyone is all business, as about 6% admit they’re planning to splurge on something fun. And honestly, there’s a balance. Whether you’re being responsible or treating yourself a little, it all depends on your situation... and maybe how much of that refund you actually get.

Read more at the following link ➡️ Experian