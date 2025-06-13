What are YOU getting Dad for Father’s Day?

Father’s Day is just TWO DAYS AWAY! What did you get Dad?.
If you’re still mulling it over, here’s what everyone else is buying... or at least GOOGLING...
- Grills (How about tossing in a gift card from Wild Fork Meat & Seafood Market??)
- Engraved cutting boards
- Watches
- Dart boards
- Watch cases
- Sneakers
- Swim trunks
- Golf bags
- Sunglasses
- Personalized socks (Really?)
Top trending “things to do” for Father’s Day include: Car shows, comedy shows, barbecues, buffets, amusement parks, go karts, aquariums, beer tastings (yummm!), brunch and massages.
More details here ➡️ Google Trends