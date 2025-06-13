What are YOU getting Dad for Father’s Day? If you’re stumped, check out what everyone else is Googling...

Father’s Day is just TWO DAYS AWAY! What did you get Dad?.

If you’re still mulling it over, here’s what everyone else is buying... or at least GOOGLING...

Grills (How about tossing in a gift card from Wild Fork Meat & Seafood Market??) Engraved cutting boards Watches Dart boards Watch cases Sneakers Swim trunks Golf bags Sunglasses Personalized socks (Really?)

Top trending “things to do” for Father’s Day include: Car shows, comedy shows, barbecues, buffets, amusement parks, go karts, aquariums, beer tastings (yummm!), brunch and massages.

