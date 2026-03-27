What adult “cheat codes” would you add to this list? Redditors discovering the “hacks” that have helped make “adulting” easier...

What if adulthood came with cheat codes? Turns out… it kind of does.

People online are swapping the little mindset shifts and habits that make life feel a whole lot easier, and no, you don’t need the “Contra code” to unlock them.

A lot of it comes down to realizing most people aren’t thinking about you nearly as much as you think (instant pressure relief), learning to say “let me check my calendar” instead of overcommitting and embracing the power of “I don’t know enough about that yet.”

That last one alone could probably save half of our daily arguments, online or otherwise, and a good chunk of our sanity.

The rest? It’s surprisingly simple stuff we tend to overcomplicate. Sleep more, drink water, move your body, even a little, and be kind (especially to customer service folks… trust me, it pays off).

Give fewer you-know-whats, let people be wrong, and if something takes less than five minutes, just do it now. Oh, and before buying something random, ask yourself how many hours of your life it costs.

Not every “cheat code” is serious (looking at you, ice cream for breakfast), but the big takeaway is this: life doesn’t necessarily get easier… you just get smarter about how you play it!

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