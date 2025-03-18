Welcome Home!

After 286 days in space, MISSION COMPLETE!

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams land on Earth after 9 months in space Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams land on Earth after 9 months in space
By Mike Kruz

Imagine at 10 day trip up to the International Space Station, turning into a 286 day excursion instead!

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore splashed down in their SpaceX Dragon capsule off the coast of Florida just before 6 p.m. today.

I don’t know about you, but if that were me, after that first inhale of fresh air, get me a hot shower, a home-cooked meal and my own bed! Their families have to be so relieved as well.

Welcome home to Suni, Butch, as well as NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who helped in retrieving Suni and Butch.

Read a detailed account here ➡️ Washington Post

Check out a video of the re-entry and spashdown, courtesy of NASA, below ⬇️⬇️

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

