Weinermobile to prom? Umm... YES please! The limo we took feels lame now

The Weinermobile was spotted at the Kroger in Fairborn on Tuesday.

I didn’t even know this was an option… or that you could fit that many people in the Weinermobile! My friends and I taking a limo to prom suddenly feels very… beige.

A group of high schoolers in Topeka, Kansas just completely rewrote the prom arrival playbook. Instead of the usual stretch limo or borrowed SUV, these students spotted the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile sitting in a grocery store parking lot and jokingly asked if it could take them to prom. And somehow… the answer was yes.

They rolled up in a literal giant hot dog on wheels, instant main character energy. Forget matching corsages… these kids showed up with a story they’ll be telling for the rest of their lives.

Honestly, that’s the move. Prom isn’t about playing it safe, t’s about doing something ridiculous enough that 20 years from now, you’re still laughing about it.

So yeah… limo? Classic. But a Wienermobile pull-up? That’s undefeated.

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