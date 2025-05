Experian explains that average wedding costs vary significantly based on region and guest count, with an average cost of about $280 per guest.

Getting married this year? Or going to a wedding soon?

Doesn’t it take a lot of money and time to plan the wedding ceremony and reception!? Well, one of the wedding trends is to also have a themed After-Party?? Ohhhh-kay.

Here are some other big wedding trends for wedding season 2025:

Immersive Experience Weddings

Floral Weddings

Statement Lightning

Surprises For Guests

Spring Inspired Colors

And more here: https://www.brides.com/2025-spring-wedding-trends-11684121