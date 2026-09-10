A tragedy that our country will never forget. Ask anyone where they were when they heard the news - they will tell you.

25 years ago on September 11th, we were all united in our sadness, uncertainty, fear, concern, and there are so many other words describe that absolutely horrific day.

On Sept 11, 2026, there are remembrance ceremonies and events going on all throughout the Tampa Bay area, and beyond.

Here are FOUR different links with information about some of those ceremonies, if you’d like to participate:

WFLA 9/11 Event Page

Patch 9/11 Events

Tampa Bay Times 9/11 Events

WUSF 9/11 Events

WE WILL NEVER FORGET.