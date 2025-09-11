September 11th. Did you spend your workday talking with people about where you were when you heard the news? How you felt when you saw the images and how all our lives changed that day?
At the radio station there were tears and screams and I remember going on the air that afternoon and putting one caller on after the next. It was completely raw and extremely emotional - as we all grieved together.
I took my daughter on a trip to New York a few years ago and like so many others stood there in disbelief.. and remembered.
We will never forget.