NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Family and friends of victims of the 9/11 terror attack listen as their names are read during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2025 in New York City. Local and national government officials joined family, friends, and first responders as they gathered at Ground Zero honoring the lives of their loved ones on the 24th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

September 11th. Did you spend your workday talking with people about where you were when you heard the news? How you felt when you saw the images and how all our lives changed that day?

At the radio station there were tears and screams and I remember going on the air that afternoon and putting one caller on after the next. It was completely raw and extremely emotional - as we all grieved together.

I took my daughter on a trip to New York a few years ago and like so many others stood there in disbelief.. and remembered.

We will never forget.