We Will Miss Bonnie Tyler

FILE - Singer Bonnie Tyler performs her song "Believe in Me" during a rehearsal for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden on May 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Grammy-nominated pop star, Bonnie Tyler, has passed away.

We all know and love her for many things including her 1983 hit song Total Eclipse of the Heart. Listeners request this song a lot and we still play it on 105.5 The Dove.

Bonnie Tyler passed away unexpectedly in a hospital in Portugal where she was being treated for an illness, her family said in a statement on her website. She was 75 years old.

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” her family said.

We are thinking about her and her family and loved ones.

Find out more HERE:

Bonnie Tyler