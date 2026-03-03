We sure LOVE our coffee! Come see just how much... How caffeinated are you today?

If you’re not a coffee drinker, this might sound a little extreme… but for the rest of us, it makes perfect sense!

A new poll found 93% of coffee lovers say caffeine helps them get through the day, and nearly half admit they’re motivated to go to bed earlier just so they can wake up and enjoy their morning coffee ritual. Honestly, that first sip might be the real reason many of us even get out of bed.

The numbers prove coffee is basically a daily lifestyle. Americans spend about 16 minutes a day dedicated to coffee — more time than we spend showering or even eating breakfast. A whopping 79% say a great cup of coffee can make the whole day feel easier, and when Daylight Saving Time hits this weekend, 28% say they’ll drink even more to cope with the lost hour.

In fact, half of coffee drinkers say they’d rather show up late to work with caffeine in their system than go without it… and judging by the average second cup happening around 10:42 a.m., that mid-morning refill is practically a national appointment. ☕