Ways To RELAX

Hers outlines steps you can take to regain your energy, like fine-tuning your sleep routine, managing stress, and possibly addressing any underlying medical concerns. (Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock/Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock)
By Kristy Knight

Tomorrow (Friday, August 15th) is National Relaxation Day!☺️

Have you tried some of THESE ways to relax?

AT HOME:

  • Take a relaxing bath or shower
  • Enjoy a cup of tea or coffee
  • Listen to calming music or nature sounds
  • Read a book or magazine
  • Journaling
  • Spend time with pets
  • Declutter and organize your space
  • Engage in a hobby
  • Cook a favorite meal
  • Have a movie night with friends

OUT AND ABOUT:

  • Go for a walk in nature
  • Visit a museum or art gallery
  • Attend a yoga or tai chi class
  • Spend time with friends or family
  • Try a new restaurant or cuisine
  • Go for a bike ride
  • Volunteer in your community
  • Spend time at a spa or get a massage

Hope you get to do some relaxing tomorrow!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!