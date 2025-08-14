Hers outlines steps you can take to regain your energy, like fine-tuning your sleep routine, managing stress, and possibly addressing any underlying medical concerns.

Tomorrow (Friday, August 15th) is National Relaxation Day!☺️

Have you tried some of THESE ways to relax?

AT HOME:

Take a relaxing bath or shower

Enjoy a cup of tea or coffee

Listen to calming music or nature sounds

Read a book or magazine .

. Journaling

Spend time with pets

Declutter and organize your space

Engage in a hobby

Cook a favorite meal

Have a movie night with friends

OUT AND ABOUT:

Go for a walk in nature

Visit a museum or art gallery

Attend a yoga or tai chi class

Spend time with friends or family

Try a new restaurant or cuisine

Go for a bike ride

Volunteer in your community

Spend time at a spa or get a massage

Hope you get to do some relaxing tomorrow!