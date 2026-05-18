Wanna be more attractive? Put down the phone!

Ever notice how the hottest person in the room lately is the one who’s actually paying attention? How TRENDY!
A new study says one of the quickest ways to seem more attractive is simply putting your phone down. Researchers looked at “phubbing”, half-listening, half-paying attention, while scrolling Instagram or answering texts mid-conversation... and found it makes people come across as colder, less likable and way less attractive.
Apparently, nothing kills chemistry faster than someone saying “uh huh” while staring at a screen. SHOCKER!
The good news? The bar is LOW. Just giving someone your full attention instantly makes you seem warmer, more engaged and emotionally available. Basically, eye contact is the new six-pack.
And if you absolutely have to check your phone, experts say explaining why helps people feel less ignored. So congratulations to everyone who already throws their phone face-down at dinner... or better yet keeps it in a pocket! Science officially says you’re hot now... 🔥
Read more here ➡️ PsychologyToday