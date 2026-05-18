Wanna be more attractive? Put down the phone! Seems rather simple, doesn’t it?

Ever notice how the hottest person in the room lately is the one who’s actually paying attention? How TRENDY!

A new study says one of the quickest ways to seem more attractive is simply putting your phone down. Researchers looked at “phubbing”, half-listening, half-paying attention, while scrolling Instagram or answering texts mid-conversation... and found it makes people come across as colder, less likable and way less attractive.

Apparently, nothing kills chemistry faster than someone saying “uh huh” while staring at a screen. SHOCKER!

The good news? The bar is LOW. Just giving someone your full attention instantly makes you seem warmer, more engaged and emotionally available. Basically, eye contact is the new six-pack.

And if you absolutely have to check your phone, experts say explaining why helps people feel less ignored. So congratulations to everyone who already throws their phone face-down at dinner... or better yet keeps it in a pocket! Science officially says you’re hot now... 🔥

Read more here ➡️ PsychologyToday