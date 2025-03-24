Walking is the best exercise you can do! Do you have a favorite place to take a walk?

Did you know that walking is the best exercise you can do, according to Dr. Elroy Aguiar, an assistant professor in exercise science at The University of Alabama?

I’ll tell you, if I don’t get my morning walk in, the rest of my day isn’t off on the right foot, if you will! It definitely sets the tone for my day.

According to Dr. Aguiar, there are ways to boost the health benefits of those steps.

One easy way is increasing your walking speed, or cadence, to 100 steps per minute. Also, moving after meals and doing one-minute bursts of high-intensity activity can help make the most out of your workout without too much strain on the body.

Read more here ➡️ Independent