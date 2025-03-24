Walking is the best exercise you can do!

Do you have a favorite place to take a walk?

walking
By Mike Kruz

Did you know that walking is the best exercise you can do, according to Dr. Elroy Aguiar, an assistant professor in exercise science at The University of Alabama?

I’ll tell you, if I don’t get my morning walk in, the rest of my day isn’t off on the right foot, if you will! It definitely sets the tone for my day.

According to Dr. Aguiar, there are ways to boost the health benefits of those steps.

One easy way is increasing your walking speed, or cadence, to 100 steps per minute. Also, moving after meals and doing one-minute bursts of high-intensity activity can help make the most out of your workout without too much strain on the body.

Read more here ➡️ Independent

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!