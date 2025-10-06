Waiting is good for your brain? Is there ANYTHING that could make the DMV wait more bearable though?

Nobody likes waiting — unless it’s for pizza delivery or a concert ticket drop. But according to a new study, waiting might actually be good for you!

Yep, those endless DMV lines and the “your call is important to us” hold music could secretly be building your character. Experts say learning to chill out when things take time actually improves your self-control — it’s like a workout for your patience muscle. So the next time someone cuts you off in traffic or your WiFi decides to take a nap, remember: this is emotional CrossFit!

And it’s not just about being Zen. Taking a beat before you fire off that snarky email or drop $200 on something you saw on Facebook can literally save you from regret. Even better, sometimes the waiting is the fun part — the countdown before a trip, or that little thrill before the weekend hits.

So instead of seeing waiting as wasted time, maybe see it as the pre-party. Let your brain wander, take a deep breath and enjoy the pause — life’s not a race, it’s more like a theme park line with snacks!

