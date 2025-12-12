Wait… the Grinch Is Bilingual?!

Check him out at Universal Studios in LA... en Español!

Universal Orlando Resort unveils holiday celebrations (DANIEL LECLAIR, UNIVERSAL ORLANDO/UNIVERSAL ORLANDO)
By Mike Kruz

File this under “Christmas surprises we didn’t see coming.” 🎄💚

A family visiting Universal Studios in L.A. just discovered that the Grinch speaks Spanish — and honestly, he might be better at it than English.

When he realized their four-year-old daughter didn’t speak English, he didn’t miss a beat… he just flipped straight into Español. El Grinchito en acción!

And the best part? The kids were dressed head-to-toe in Grinch onesies, so you KNOW this moment is going in the family scrapbook forever.

It’s hilarious, it’s adorable and it proves the Grinch has range, baby.

I’m guessing that the Grinch at Universal Orlando is ALSO bilingual, but if you know for sure, lemme know!

Check out the video below — it’ll make your heart grow at least three sizes today. 💚📈

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

