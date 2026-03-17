A Virtual Trip To Ireland!?

FILE PHOTO: You don't need luck to get deals this St. Patrick's Day.

I’m ALL about this! There are a bunch of activities you can do with the family today, but the one that really stood out to me was a virtual tour of Ireland! Probably because I don’t see myself traveling there anytime soon.. 😄 But how cool would that be? Really immerse yourself in the land!

Soak in those breathtaking views, museums, tourist attractions, and historical landmarks.

Find out more about the virtual tour and get 28 other ideas HERE:

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/g26235518/fun-st-patricks-day-activities/